After it signed its first battery supply deal with Tesla, Panasonic bought about 1.4 million shares when the American EV maker started negotiating them at NASDAQ, in 2010. Each one would have cost $21.15, which translated into $29.61 million. Nikkei Asia revealed ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Panasonic Got Rid of All of Its Tesla Shares Last Fiscal Year
