It’s been more than a year since the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise was scheduled to hit theaters, and American movie lovers are finally getting their wish. After hitting international theaters on May 19, America is getting its taste of insane car stunts as of today, June 25, the day F9 finally reaches its theaters. The movie has been coming for such a long time that it kind of lost some of its glamour. At l... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here Are 10 Minutes of Fast and Furious 9 Scenes to Enjoy Before Today’s Release
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Every 'Fast and Furious' movie recapped by James Corden in 10 minutes is a fun, intense watch
Not many movie franchises manage to span 20 years, nine instalments and several spinoffs, but then again not many movie franchises..
Mashable