Buying a Used Fourth-Gen Subaru Outback: The Most Common Issues to Watch Out For

Among used crossovers, there are not many models that rise to the same level of reliability as the 2009–2014 Subaru Outback. However, that doesn’t mean that the model is problem-free, so here are the most common issues you should look out for. Launched in 2009 for the 2010 model year, the Outback was well received for its extensively updated bodywork and interior space where rear-seat legroom became abundant. (continue reading...)