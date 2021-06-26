iRacing Works With BMW Driver Bruno Spengler to Hone M4 GT3 Sim Vehicle

June 26, 2021, marks the day when the new BMW M4 GT3 made its debut in the Nürburgring Endurance Series. Supporting this historical event is iRacing, with the help of BMW works driver, Bruno Spengler, and the honed and tuned version of the M4 GT3, now available to iRacing drivers. Since its release onto the iRacing platform earlier this year, the Beta version of the (continue reading...)