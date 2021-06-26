This could very well be the drag race to end all drag races. Because how often do you get to see an F1 machine lining up next to a Bugatti Chiron of all cars? Two of the fastest machines mankind has ever built, and a quarter-mile (402 meters) stretch of tarmac ahead of them. That is the challenge for today. Predicting this race can be easy or it can be difficult, depending on how much you know about cars and drag racing. The Chiron may be... (continue reading...)Full Article
Bugatti Chiron Drag Races a 2011 F1 Car, It's Closer Than You Would Think
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bugatti Chiron VS Red Bull F1 Car: DRAG RACE
Get ready for our greatest drag race EVER… Bugatti Chiron vs Red Bull F1 Car!! We’re sure we don’t need to tell you, but the..
F1-Fansite