Crashes and pile-ups are not that uncommon in the world of motorsports and cycling, but they’re hardly ever so stupid. Stage 1 of Tour de France kicked off on Saturday and, with just 28 miles (45 km) to go to the finish line, a massive crash brought down the entire peloton. And it was all because one “fan” thought it would be a smart idea to get onto the track so that she made sure she got on camera, as she ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Fan Holding Sign Causes Biggest, Dumbest Pile-Up of Tour de France
