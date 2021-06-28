Possible Jail Time, Lawsuits for Dumb Fan Who Caused Massive Crash at Tour de Fr

Tour de France has returned for another edition after almost one year and a half, but the debut was marred by an incident that brought down dozens of riders, caused serious delays and justifiable anger. One fan stood in front of the peloton to make sure she got on camera, and in the process caused one of the biggest pile-ups in the history of the event. You can see the scene as it unfolded on Saturday in the videos below. The woman, beli... (continue reading...)