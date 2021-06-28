Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the Styrian Grand Prix, held at Austria's Red Bull Ring. Verstappen started the race on pole and was never really unsettled, despite Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton starting next to him. Hamilton eventually crossed the finish line in second, a distant 35 seconds behind Verstappen...Full Article
Verstappen dominates 2021 Formula One Styrian Grand Prix
