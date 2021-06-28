2021 Ford Bronco, 2024 Honda Prologue, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority

It's been a year since Ford unveiled its modern Bronco and now we've finally driven it. What's it like? Well, briefly, the new Bronco aims for the Jeep Wrangler and hits the bulls-eye with better road manners and lots of off-road goodies. Honda has confirmed its electric crossover being developed on General Motors' Ultium platform as the Prologue...

