Despite her troubled years and the fact that she stopped touring or doing media interviews a while back, Britney Spears remains one of the highest-selling artists in pop. Britney Spears is also famously powerless and not allowed to get a manicure if her father doesn’t approve it first. Spears’s father Jamie is, to put it differently, the man who pulls the strings regarding every business and personal decision... (continue reading...)Full Article
Britney Spears’s Father Controls Her $60 Million Fortune, Lives in a Dutchmen RV
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Britney Spears To Speak At Court Hearing
Watch VideoIn the most anticipated hearing in the case in years, Britney Spears is expected to address a judge overseeing the..
Newsy
How #FreeBritney Went From A Small Group Of Fans To A Global Movement
Watch Video"Free Britney" is the rallying cry for fans and advocates of Britney Spears.
Grant Rutter, host of the..
Newsy