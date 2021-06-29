Britney Spears’s Father Controls Her $60 Million Fortune, Lives in a Dutchmen RV

Britney Spears’s Father Controls Her $60 Million Fortune, Lives in a Dutchmen RV

autoevolution

Published

Despite her troubled years and the fact that she stopped touring or doing media interviews a while back, Britney Spears remains one of the highest-selling artists in pop. Britney Spears is also famously powerless and not allowed to get a manicure if her father doesn’t approve it first. Spears’s father Jamie is, to put it differently, the man who pulls the strings regarding every business and personal decision... (continue reading...)

Full Article