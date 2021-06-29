Vin Diesel’s Car Collection Includes a Range Rover for Driving the Kids

Born in July 1967, Vin Diesel is one of the highest-grossing actors, thanks to the franchise that made Fast & Furious a household name for Universal Pictures. The man who also played the title character in The Iron Giant, Riddick, and Adrian Caparzo in Saving Private Ryan also happens to be a pretty big car lover, but alas, his daily driver is merely a Chelsea tractor. During an interview with Mike Fernie of DriveTribe&l... (continue reading...)