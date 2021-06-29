BTS Dances With Robot Dog in New Video, Atlas Robot Also Shows Off Its Moves

Hyundai has recently announced that it has acquired Boston Dynamics, one of the largest robotics design companies based in Massachusetts. You might know their four-legged robot, Spot, which can walk, climb, jump and do much more. In a video released by the carmaker, you can also see it dance with the famous boy band BTS. Titled "Welcome to the Family with BTS," the clip starts with the Kids' NEX... (continue reading...)