Now that Fast 9 has finally arrived in theaters (and is making it rain at the box-office with a strong $70 million debut), fans of the franchise might be wondering what’s next. For leading lady Michelle Rodriguez, it’s a hosting gig for a new reality competition described as part Baby Driver, part GTA, and the real-life version of Fast and Furious. That sounds very intriguing, you have to admit. Discovery Channel anno... (continue reading...)Full Article
Michelle Rodriguez Lands Getaway Driver Series, the Real-Life Fast and Furious
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fast and Fuirous 9 Movie – Dom's Magnet Sandwich
Teaser Trailer
Fast and Fuirous 9 Movie – Dom's Magnet Sandwich -
No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.
Summer..
F9 Movie Behind The Scenes – Peligro Minas
Teaser Trailer
F9 Movie – Nova Truck Flip
Teaser Trailer
Fast and Furious 9 Movie - Anna Sawai
Teaser Trailer
More coverage
Fast and Furious 9 Movie F9 - Dom's Great Flight
Fast and Furious 9 Movie F9 - Dom's Great Flight - No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.
F9 is the..
Teaser Trailer
F9 Movie - Vin Diesel - Thank You World
F9 Movie - Vin Diesel - Thank You World - To our worldwide Fast family, it’s good to be back on the big screen! We thank you. -..
Teaser Trailer