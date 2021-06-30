SpaceX has called off the June 29th launch of 88 satellites into orbit just seconds before liftoff. The decision was taken due to an aircraft that entered the launch range. Musk took to Twitter to comment about the restrictive regulations for launch range safety, calling the current system "broken." Just 11 seconds before takeoff, the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket was postponed due to an aircraft that entered the safety zo... (continue reading...)Full Article
SpaceX Rocket Launch Carrying 88 Satellites Called Off, Elon Musk Is Not Happy
