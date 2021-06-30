Klein Vision’s Flying Car AirCar Makes First Ever Inter-City Flight

The Jetsons would be jealous! We’ve been hearing about flying cars and how they have the potential to change and improve personal mobility for years, but we’re still a long way from seeing it happen. One company in Slovakia has just marked a very important milestone, making the first-ever inter-city flight with a flying car. Unlike eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), which are more like oversize ... (continue reading...)

