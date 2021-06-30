2022 Maserati Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte Gain Exclusive New Trim Levels

Maserati is introducing three new trim levels for its Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte MY22 cars, available to order starting July 1, 2021. The trims are dubbed GT, Modena, and Trofeo, and each supposedly features a specific type of character. The trims were created “by the synergy between Centro Stile Maserati and the Product Development Team,” following in-depth research into dedicated materials... (continue reading...)