United Airlines (UA) recently announced that it made the largest combined order in the airline’s history, purchasing 270 new planes to complete its fleet. The Chicago-based airline will buy 270 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, marking not only its biggest order ever but also the largest one by an individual carrier in the last decade. The order placed by the United Airlines includes (continue reading...)Full Article
United Airlines Places Its Largest Aircraft Order, Will Get 270 New Planes
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
United bets big on travel rebound with record jet order
Bleacher Report AOL
United Airlines is buying 270 jets, the largest aircraft purchase in the company’s history and the biggest order by any airline..
-
US stocks again hit fresh highs at the close on strong consumer confidence data
Proactive Investors
-
US indices mixed at midday as traders digest consumer confidence numbers
Proactive Investors
-
United Airlines bets on travel boom with big plane order
BBC News
-
United Airlines just bought 270 jets. The carrier says that will add flights and jobs to Dulles.
bizjournals
More coverage
-
Wall Street makes mixed start as momentum stutters
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street to open on an uneven footing as consumer data awaited
Proactive Investors