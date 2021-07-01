Dumb Fan Who Caused Massive Tour de France Crash Has Been Found and Arrested

One of the most spectacular (but in a bad way) moments of the ongoing Tour de France had nothing to do with the sports itself. A so-called fan got on the road in front of the peloton in order to get on-camera time during the live coverage and, in the process, caused one of the biggest crashes in the history of the event. It did not help that the crash took place at the onset of the race, during Stage 1: even if you don’t believ... (continue reading...)