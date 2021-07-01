EV Monster 1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT Makes Debut at Goodwood FoS

This week we're in for a treat! Before it gets to its owner later this year, the Pininfarina Battista hyper GT will attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed, making its debut at the event. This weekend will see the pure-electric 1,900 hp hypercar take center stage at Goodwood's Electric Avenue exhibition space. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place this weekend from the 8th to the 11th of July, is set to introduce a new... (continue reading...)Full Article
