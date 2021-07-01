After Brexit, there was a concern about the fate of Nissan’s Sunderland plant. Would the Japanese company shut it down? On July 1, 2021, Nissan dismissed these concerns by announcing EV36Zero, a £1 billion investment to transform the Sunderland plant into an electric vehicle hub. Apparently, it will also have an all-new EV there, with investments of £423 million only to... (continue reading...)Full Article
Nissan Announces All-New Electric SUV for EV36Zero in Sunderland
