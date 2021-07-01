New Nissan Qashqai 2021 video review: Britain's most important car?

Genre-defining crossover hatchback returns for a third generation. We try one out on UK roads to see if it still has impact



This is the all-new, all-singing, all-dancing* (* may not sing or dance) Nissan Qashqai.



It's the third-generation of Nissan's genre-defining crossover/SUV/estate/family car thingy, and it is arguably Britain's most important car, owing to it being designed, developed, and built here. It's also perennially one of the best-selling cars in the world, with more than three million sold since its 2006 introduction.



Join James Disdale as he tests the 1.3-litre mild hybrid petrol Qashqai, which makes 156bhp, enough to propel it from 0-62mph in 9.5 seconds, while it has a top speed of 128mph.



In this DiG-T Tekna+ form its price is £34,175 in the UK.



