Klein Vision's flying car completes first intercity flight

Klein Vision's flying car completes first intercity flight

MotorAuthority

Published

Imagine driving to your local airport but instead of heading to the car park, you head to the one of the runways for takeoff. Such a scenario has taken a major step toward becoming reality, with Klein Vision having flown a prototype for its Air Car flying car between two cities in its home of Slovakia. The Air Car prototype on June 28 made a...

Full Article