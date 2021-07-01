The 60-year wait is over! At 82, the "Mercury 13" legend Wally Funk is finally ready to fulfill her lifetime dream – she's about to become an astronaut. Wally will fly to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard for the company's first human flight as an honored guest, but she won't do it alone... On the crewed flight, the 82-year-old will join (continue reading...)Full Article
After a 60-Year Wait, Aviation Legend Wally Funk Goes to Space With Jeff Bezos
