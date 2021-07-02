Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: all the new cars on show

Don't miss an unveiling or dynamic debut with our quick guide to next weekend's Festival of Speed



The ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed is back for 2021, following a year's pandemic-related hiatus, and we can't wait to head to West Sussex to take in all the sights, sounds and smells of Britain's biggest motoring event.



Crowds will be at full capacity and several landmark unveilings and dynamic debuts will be taking place. Here’s our guide to the festival’s biggest unveilings.



*Alpina B8 Coupé*



Buchloe's performance take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé brings the firm’s characteristically understated bespoke styling, Brembo brakes and a reworked chassis set-up, along with a mouth-watering twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. The new B8 Coupé offers 613bhp and 590lb ft for a top speed of 201mph - a real 'Bahnstormer.



*BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW iX and BMW i4*



Three new models from BMW will star at this year’s FoS, with the all-new 2 Series Coupé dropping its camouflage for the first time on Thursday. Munich’s smallest two-door coupé will return with a choice of rear- and four-wheel drive and a 369bhp M240i range-topper. The all-electric iX SUV will also make its UK debut, alongside the firm’s new Tesla Model 3 rival: the i4 saloon.



*Ferrari SF90 Spider*



Ferrari will give a UK debut to the SF90 Spider, which is said to offer “record-breaking performance.” It’s certainly powerful, being driven by a 769bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 and a pair of electric motors. Overall, it produces 986bhp and is the most powerful series-production convertible in the world.



*Genesis G70 Shooting Brake*



Hyundai’s premium brand will reveal the Europe-specific Shooting Brake variant of its G70 saloon, which means we could see confirmed details of its powertrains. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-pot and a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 are offered in the saloon in other global markets.



*Kia EV6*



Kia’s striking new flagship will appear publicly in the UK for the first time, showing off its radical new design cues and unprecedented levels of performance for the firm. The range opens with a 226bhp rear-wheel-drive model and is topped by the EV6 GT, with a 0-62mph sprint of 3.5sec.



*Lotus Emira*



Lotus’s long-awaited final ICE-only model will be officially revealed at Goodwood, with the firm also starring as the subject of the show’s central feature. The car will be offered with a choice of a four- or six-cylinder engine and has been described by company boss Matt Windle as “a Lotus you can live with”.



*Maserati MC20*



The MC20 will make its debut as part of the festival’s Supercar Run hill climb event, showcasing Maserati's new 630bhp twin-turbocharged V6 Nettuno engine. The Italian company says the MC20 can achieve 0-62mph in just 2.9sec and hit a top speed of 202mph.



*Mini Pacesetter*



Billed as an extreme version of the Mini Electric, the Pacesetter was designed as Formula E’s new safety car. The firm plans to race the zero-emissions, John Cooper Works-inspired hot hatch up the festival’s famous hillclimb. It achieves 0-62mph in 6.7sec and could preview a production-spec performance version of Mini's first proper EV.



*Pininfarina Battista*



Automobili Pininfarina's hyper-EV shares powertrain tech with the Rimac Nevera. The nascent firm claims it will be the most powerful road-legal car yet produced in Italy, with four motors delivering up to 1900bhp and 1696lb ft. It also says it will be capable of a sub-2.0sec 0-62mph time and a top speed of around 217mph.



*Toyota GR 86*



The successor to the GT86 will debut at the festival, becoming the third member of Toyota’s sporting GR line-up. It has almost identical dimensions to its predecessor and a similarly low centre of gravity. A 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer engine shared with the new Subaru BRZ (which isn't Europe-bound) packs 232bhp and 184lb ft and musters a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.3sec.



