Toyota Prius Driver Pulled Over for Starlink Dish on the Hood, Surprised

The weekend is here but, if you were hoping for a short break from stupid, absolutely senseless stuff, you were wrong. The California Highway Patrol has a new PSA of sorts for drivers, and it involves stating the obvious: don’t put satellite dishes on the hood of your moving car. This should be common sense. After all, if you strap stuff to your hood or against the windshield, you obstruct visibility and, one could argue, visib... (continue reading...)