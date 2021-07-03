Audi RS6 Drag Races Tesla Model X Performance, It's a Real Cliffhanger

If 20 years ago, someone would have told you that in the future, cars will be running on batteries, and they will be as fast or even faster than sports cars with internal combustion engines, how would have you reacted? And now try to imagine yourself in 20 years from now, when perhaps no ICE vehicle will even hope to be as fast as the EVs. There are still some people that keep hoping we won't have to switch to electric vehicles enti... (continue reading...)