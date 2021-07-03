Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG to Rule Formula 1 for at Least Two More Years

This Sunday, the Red Bull Ring in Austria is set to host another stage of this year’s Formula 1 championship. As it stands, first on the grid is (fittingly) Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez lined up right behind him. The most talked-about name in the sports, Lewis Hamilton, will start from fourth, but that isn’t stopping all the world from talking about him more than about all others. (continue reading...)