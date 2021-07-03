Water Burning in the Gulf of Mexico Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Water Burning in the Gulf of Mexico Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

autoevolution

Published

People already call it the "eye of fire," but if you stretch your imagination a bit, it looks more like the Eye of Sauron. That is the fictitious symbol of the fictitious Dark Lord from the fictitious Lord of the Rings. Only the thing you’re looking at in the video below this text is as real as they get. Starting with the early hours of Friday, strange videos started surfacing online of something peculiar happe... (continue reading...)

Full Article