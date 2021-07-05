Rare Sun Eruption Caught on Camera, Made a Great Pre Fourth of July Show

The sun wanted to offer us an early fourth of July present this year, with a rare sun blast that was last seen occurring four years ago. The eruption was caught on camera. The solar flare occurred on early Saturday, at approximately 10:30 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), and the last time such a strong sun blast took place was in 2017. This year’s event came from a sunspot called AR2838 and produced what scientists call an X1-cla... (continue reading...)