This Hybrid Drone Can Switch From Tethered To Untethered Mode During Its Flight

American UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) developer Easy Aerial introduced a first-of-its-kind hybrid drone that can combine tethered with untethered flight for maximum versatility. Raptor is Easy Aerial’s new pride and joy. As advertised on the company’s website, this drone-in-a-box hybrid solution is capable of offering both tethered, unlimited flight capability with up to 45 minutes of untethered free flight. (continue reading...)