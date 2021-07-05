I can't wait until all the new electric hypercars hit the market and footage of them annihilating supercars with internal combustions engines goes online. And we should start seeing videos like that in less than a year from now, but until then, we'll have to settle for our soon-to-be old school machines. A few months ago, everywhere you'd look, you'd see some car being gapped by a McLaren 720S or 765 LT, but for a few ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Has a Mountain to Climb
