Beautifully Restored 1964 Winnebago Camper Trailer Is Ready to Take You Anywhere

Summer is here and there's no better time to travel. And by that, I don't mean jumping on a plane to Honolulu. That's a great option too, but it's a trip best taken when you want to get away from the cold weather. Now that summer is in full swing, it's time to get the camper trailer out of the garage and take that New York to Florida trip you've been dreaming about for a while. If you don't have a traile... (continue reading...)