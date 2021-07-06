USAF Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons Are Too Loud for an Airman’s Ears

Five F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in formation in close proximity is a sight to behold. It must also be a very loud experience if we are to judge by how deep this guy’s fingers are shoved into his ears. What you’re looking at is a photo taken during the Great Tennessee Air Show at the beginning of June and published last week by the Air Force. It shows, up close, three aviators walking on the tarmac as the five airplan... (continue reading...)