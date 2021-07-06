You Won’t Believe How Many Cars GM Sold in China in Q2, 2021

China is the largest car market globally, and every major player fights for a big piece of the pie. General Motors (GM) has already solidified its presence in the People’s Republic, through local joint ventures, and it did quite amazing for itself in the second quarter of the year. Together with its joint ventures, GM sold no less than 750,000 vehicles between April and June, a 5.2% increase. The growth was driven by premium car... (continue reading...)