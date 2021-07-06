Wooden Version of the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX Nails The Toughness of the Pickup Truck

Even its sculptor calls its masterpiece a “bold warrior”, referring to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck, the most powerful production street-legal half-ton pickup ever built, as boasted by Ram. And even though it’s just a miniature, wooden version of it, it manages to perfectly convey the strength and masculinity of the car. The artist behind the wooden artwork has a YouTube channel entitled Woodworking Art... (continue reading...)