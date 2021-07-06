Corvette C7 Z06 Challenges Evo X to a Time Attack Session, Can Only End One Way

I've become fairly interested in time attack events over the past few years. Not that I don't like drifting anymore, but I love the fact that in time attack events, you get a clear picture of where you're at in terms of driving performance, just by looking at the lap times. And although Tsukuba would be my first choice for a time attack venue, Willow Springs doesn't sound too bad either. Located about 80 miles (129 km)... (continue reading...)