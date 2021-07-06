2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Gets Twin-Turbo V6 Mill With Plug-In Assistance

Following the no-nonsense W12 and twin-turbo V8 engines, the Flying Spur gets a third option in the guise of a 2.9-liter V6 with 410 bhp and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) on deck. The six-cylinder plant is joined by an electric motor located between the dual-clutch transmission and engine, thus creating the curiously named 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid. Actually (continue reading...)