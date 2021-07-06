The second quarter of 2021 was particularly hard on the F-Series line of pickups. Ford took a turn for the worse over the semiconductor crisis, which is why the Ram and Silverado outsold the Blue Oval’s trucks. In the United States, the F-Series moved 158,235 units or 45,562 fe... (continue reading...)Full Article
F-150 Customers Rejoice as Ford Secures New Supply of Chips
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
