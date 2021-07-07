Apple officially introduced the Dashboard, a CarPlay feature that allows multiple apps to run side by side in their very own so-called cards, with the release of iOS 13 nearly two years ago, and since then, the company has been working on adding further refinements and polishing. The debut of iOS 13.4, for example, finally unlocked the navigation card to third-party apps, therefore allowing the likes of (continue reading...)Full Article
Waze Reveals How It Added CarPlay Dashboard Integration, Says Apple Helped a Lot
