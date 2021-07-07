INEOS Grenadier Interior Revealed, Looks Like BMW Had a Baby With an Old Stereo

We finally know what the cabin of the INEOS Grenadier looks like, and we must admit, it’s quite a sight. It features an interesting combination of retro-styled surfaces and modern-day conveniences, like the 12.3-inch touchscreen display and the BMW-like dial, but more on that later. According to the company’s head of design, Toby Ecuyer, the goal as far as the dashboard is concerned was to create something practical th... (continue reading...)