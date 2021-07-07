2022 Ford Bronco Sport Orders Open August 1st, Production Starts November 11th

Introduced for the 2021 model year as the cooler sibling of the Ford Escape, the Bronco Sport is a huge success for the Blue Oval. In June, for example, the compact crossover turned in just 15 days on dealer lots. What’s more, the number one source of sales is coming from Jeep. Manufactured at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico alongside the Maverick unibody pickup truck, the all-wheel-drive Bronco Sport will enter the 2022... (continue reading...)