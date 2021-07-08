Few people would consider a $7 million price tag on a house a “steal,” for all the obvious reasons. But this is more than a house: it’s Winfield Hall, a historic estate, a haunted mansion, and a piece of real estate with celebrity provenance. It’s also perfect for a passionate car collector. Winfield Hall is, according to many, one of the greatest pieces of real estate ever built in America. It&... (continue reading...)Full Article
Historic Estate Winfield Hall Has Massive Garage in the Clock Tower, Ghosts
autoevolution0 shares 2 views