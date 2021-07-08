Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Accurately Rendered Based on Initial Prototypes

The last time BMW took a major chance with a 5 Series in terms of design, it was with the E60 generation, which not everyone liked at first, but then we slowly realized it was simply just ahead of its time. They look good even today, by 2021 standards, at least with the right spec. Then came the F10, which had a very modern appearance, but there was nothing controversial about it. In a way, BMW made it seem as though they skipped directly... (continue reading...)