The Australian Grand Prix has been removed from the Formula One calendar for the second year in a row. F1 organizers made the decision on Tuesday to cancel the 2021 race due to challenges with stricter travel restrictions announced by the Australian government last week aimed at stopping the spread of the new Delta variant of the coronavirus. The...Full Article
Formula One Australian Grand Prix canceled, again
MotorAuthority0 shares 5 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Down to a fine part: Visiting F1 supplier Retrac
Autocar
Walmsley (left) is taking over Retrac reins from Carter
We pay a visit to the home of Retrac Group, the long-time..
-
Autocar's favourite races: 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix
Autocar
-
Australia news LIVE: Sydney’s lockdown set to be extended; Victoria says Australian Open safe despite grand prix cancellation
Brisbane Times
-
Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 race canceled over COVID-19 issues
CBS Sports
-
Formula One fans mourn loss of grand prix for second year
Brisbane Times
More coverage
F1 loses another race as Australian Grand Prix cancelled in second straight year
Daily Star
Formula One organisers have confirmed the Australian Grand Prix will not return to the schedule as planned in November, prolonging..