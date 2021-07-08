Dodge will launch an all-electric muscle car in 2024. The announcement was part of a presentation Thursday covering parent Stellantis' overall electrification strategy. The muscle car will ride one of four new EV platforms. No other details were provided, and even the announcement itself was a bit confusing, with Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis saying the...Full Article
Dodge confirms electric muscle car for 2024
