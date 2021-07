The 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant may be the automaker's latest and greatest performance wagon, but now there's a chance to own its ancestor. A 1994 Audi RS 2 Avant—the automaker's first RS model—is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer. By choosing the Audi 80 Avant wagon as its starting point, Audi's Quattro performance division (now Audi Sport)...