Netherlands to Receive Their First MQ-9A Block 5 Remotely Piloted Aircraft

Netherlands’ Royal Air Force will receive its first MQ-9A Block 5 remotely piloted aircraft (RPA). It was built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and it will be delivered along with four mobile Ground Control Stations and associated support equipment. There was reason for celebration at GA-ASI’s headquarter in California, where the two parties marked the completion of the aircraft with a special roll-out... (continue reading...)