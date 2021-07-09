2023 Mazda CX-5 Successor Confirmed With Straight-Six Power and RWD Platform

In production since 2012 for the 2013 model year, the CX-5 is the best-selling Mazda in the world. Continuously redesigned over the years, the compact utility vehicle can’t hide its age in areas that include the SkyActiv powertrains and the slow automatic tranny with six ratios. Back in March 2019, the Japanese automaker offered the first glimpse into the rear- and all-wheel-drive (continue reading...)