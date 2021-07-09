It was only a matter of time before a certain Stuttgart-based carmaker finally electrified its flagship super sports car and judging by recent spy images taken at the Nurburgring, Porsche dealerships around the world will soon welcome a hybrid version of the 911 Turbo. There’s not a lot we know about the car itself, but we can tell you a thing or two about the prototype that was spotted. First, it wore that mandatory (for German... (continue reading...)Full Article
Porsche 911 Turbo Hybrid Will Chase After McLaren Artura, Could Look Like This
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: show report and gallery
Autocar
Sussex site opens back up to thousands for annual celebration of the world's most important cars
It was touch and go for..