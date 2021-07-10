Chrysler is - dare I say it - a shadow of its former self nowadays due to years of mismanagement under the control of Daimler and Fiat. But had it not been for Chrysler, our cars would’ve looked very different today. From a technical standpoint, the 1960 Plymouth Valiant opened the... (continue reading...)Full Article
Remembering Nikola Tesla, the Genius Who Would've Turned 165 Years Old Today
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lana Del Rey: Her 21 Best Songs (So Far...)
Clash
Well, until 'Blue Banisters' is released...
*Lana Del Rey* is a modern icon, one of the few musicians of her generation..